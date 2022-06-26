Koenig did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking three across 4.2 innings.

Koenig failed to reach five innings for the third time in four games, throwing 46 of 83 pitches for strikes in the outing. The lefty continued to struggle with walks, allowing three free passes to Royals batters. This comes after allowing four walks to the Royals in his previous appearance. Koenig now holds a 10:11 K:BB and will take a 6.38 ERA into his next appearance.