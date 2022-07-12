The Athletics recalled Koenig from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Koenig was demoted in late June after posting a 6.38 ERA and 1.75 WHIP through four starts. It's unclear whether he'll be starting games or pitching in long relief during this latest big-league stint.
