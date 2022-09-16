Koenig was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Koenig was sent down by the Athletics at the end of August, and he posted a 9.28 ERA and 1.87 WHIP in 10.2 innings over three appearances following his demotion. In spite of his lackluster performance, he'll rejoin the major-league club after Sam Moll (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Friday. Koenig has served as a starter in five of his six big-league appearances this year but will likely be a multi-inning option out of the Athletics' bullpen for now.