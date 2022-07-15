Koenig is listed as the probable starter for Saturday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Koenig was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and will make his fifth career major-league start Saturday. The southpaw posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his first four starts with the Athletics this year.

