Koenig is listed as the probable starter for Saturday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Koenig was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and will make his fifth career major-league start Saturday. The southpaw posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 18.1 innings over his first four starts with the Athletics this year.
