Koenig (1-3) took the loss during Saturday's 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Koeneig pitched well Sunday aside from the second inning, when he surrendered three straight two-out baserunners before serving up a Martin Maldonado grand slam. It took only 86 pitches for the 28-year-old rookie to get through a career-high seven frames, though the lefty has pitched fewer than five innings in three of his other four starts on the campaign. In limited action, Koenig has posted a 6.39 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 25.1 innings across five starts.