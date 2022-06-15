Koenig (0-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday in Boston after surrendering six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across four innings.

The 28-year-old generated only six swinging strikes on 96 pitches (60 strikes), and the big blow against him was Rafael Devers' three-run homer during the third inning. Koenig has now given up 10 runs on 14 hits over eight frames in his first two big-league starts, and it remains to be seen if he'll receive another turn through the starting rotation for Oakland.