Athletics' Jarret Martin: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp by Oakland on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Martin made just two spring training appearances before sent down to minor-league camp Sunday. He tossed 1.2 innings and gave up five runs on two hits and four walks, resulting in a 27.00 ERA. The 28-year-old left-hander will likely start the season at Double-A Midland.
