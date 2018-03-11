Martin was reassigned to minor-league camp by Oakland on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Martin made just two spring training appearances before sent down to minor-league camp Sunday. He tossed 1.2 innings and gave up five runs on two hits and four walks, resulting in a 27.00 ERA. The 28-year-old left-hander will likely start the season at Double-A Midland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories