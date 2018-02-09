Martin will attend the Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Martin has bounced around the minor-league systems of several different organizations during the first eight years of his professional career. The 28-year-old -- who has yet to make his MLB debut -- spent the 2017 season with Double-A Richmond of the Giants' organization. Though he was able to piece together a solid 2.04 ERA over 39.2 innings of work, the lefty's exorbitant 18 percent walk rate suggest that he's got a long ways to go before he's big-league ready. He'll likely begin the 2018 season in the minors yet again.