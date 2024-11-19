Share Video

The Athletics signed Alexander to a minor-league contract Nov. 15.

Alexander's lone big-league experience came in 2022 with the Brewers, when he posted a 5.40 ERA over 18 appearances (11 starts). He spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization, holding a 4.42 ERA and 129:39 K:BB across 138.1 frames.

