The Athletics signed Alexander to a minor-league contract Nov. 15.
Alexander's lone big-league experience came in 2022 with the Brewers, when he posted a 5.40 ERA over 18 appearances (11 starts). He spent the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization, holding a 4.42 ERA and 129:39 K:BB across 138.1 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jason Alexander: Inks deal with Boston•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Taken off 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Out with shoulder injury•