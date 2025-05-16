The Athletics optioned Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Alexander was lit up for three homers and gave up nine earned runs in 2.1 innings during Friday's 19-2 blowout defeat against the Dodgers. His dreadful performance will result in him returning to the minors alongside Osvaldo Bido, with Matt Krook and Anthony Maldonado coming up from Las Vegas to replace them.
