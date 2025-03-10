The Athletics reassigned Alexander to minor-league camp Monday.

Alexander covered 71.2 innings in the big leagues with the Brewers in 2022, but he's pitched exclusively in the minors over the past two seasons and will likely function as organizational pitching depth for the Athletics in 2025. The 32-year-old right-hander is likely to be included in the Triple-A Las Vegas rotation after he turned in a 4.42 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 138.1 innings at the Triple-A level with the Red Sox's affiliate in 2024.