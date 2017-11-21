Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Designated for assignment
Brugman was designated for assignment Monday.
In a corresponding move, the A's added Heath Fillmyer to the 40-man roster. Brugman appeared in the majors for the first time in his career last season. Over 48 games he hit .266/.346/.343 and played each outfield position.
