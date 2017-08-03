Brugman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Manager Bob Melvin is sending out a righty-dominant lineup against southpaw Ty Blach, so Brugman will get his second straight day off. Rajai Davis is starting for him in center field, batting leadoff.

