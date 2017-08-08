Brugman is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Brugman is coming off of a 2-for-6 day Sunday against the Angels, but will hit the bench during Tuesday's matchup against the Mariners. Rajai Davis, who is hot right now and has nine hits in his last 22 at-bats, will take his place in center and bat leadoff.