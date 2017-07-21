Brugman is absent from Friday's lineup against the Mets.

Brugman has struggled in his limited exposure to southpaws this season, so he'll retreat to the bench with lefty Steven Matz taking the mound for New York. Rajai Davis will patrol center field in his stead.

