Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Hits third homer Sunday
Brugman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer Sunday against the Twins.
Brugman's third career home run came against a pitcher 19 years his senior in Bartolo Colon. The rookie outfielder is now slashing .274/.350/.355 in 140 plate appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Returns to action with two-hit effort•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Remains out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Potentially available off bench•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Sits for second straight game•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Sitting out against lefty Monday•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...