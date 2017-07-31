Brugman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer Sunday against the Twins.

Brugman's third career home run came against a pitcher 19 years his senior in Bartolo Colon. The rookie outfielder is now slashing .274/.350/.355 in 140 plate appearances.

