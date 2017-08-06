Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Manning leadoff spot Sunday
Brugman will start in center field and lead off Sunday against the Angels, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
With Matt Joyce finishing off his two-game suspension Sunday, Brugman will assume Joyce's usual spot atop the lineup in the series finale. It's expected that Brugman will move back to the bottom of the order during the upcoming week when Joyce is available again.
