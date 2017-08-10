Play

Brugman is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

As expected, Brugman will head to the bench with southpaw Wade Miley toeing the rubber for the Orioles. His platoon partner, Rajai Davis, will take over for him in center field, batting leadoff.

