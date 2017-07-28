Brugman is not in Friday's lineup against Minnesota, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brugman will take a seat with left-hander Jaime Garcia taking the hill for the Twins. Manager Bob Melvin likely wants to give Brugman a day of rest following his return to the field Thursday, after a three-game absence due to neck stiffness. In his place, Rajai Davis draws the start in center while batting leadoff.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast