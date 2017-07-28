Brugman is not in Friday's lineup against Minnesota, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brugman will take a seat with left-hander Jaime Garcia taking the hill for the Twins. Manager Bob Melvin likely wants to give Brugman a day of rest following his return to the field Thursday, after a three-game absence due to neck stiffness. In his place, Rajai Davis draws the start in center while batting leadoff.