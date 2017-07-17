Brugman (illness) went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.

Brugman closed out a four-run first for the Athletics in his first at-bat of the season's second half after having missed the prior two contests with an illness. The rookie has hit safely in each of his last five starts, and he's notched four RBI over his last six games overall.