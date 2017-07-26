Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Remains out of lineup Wednesday
Brugman (neck) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Manager Bob Melvin stated that Brugman might've been available off the bench during Tuesday's game, and although he didn't come into the game, it would appear to be a similar situation heading into Wednesday's contest. Brugman should be considered day-to-day moving forward, while Rajai Davis continues to fill-in at the center field position.
