Brugman (neck) went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Oakland's loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The rookie center fielder sat out the last three games with neck stiffness, but the two-hit effort seems to indicate that there is no problem on that front anymore. Brugman is now slashing .255/.341/.318 on the season and he will likely continue to be the Athletics' primary center fielder for the remainder of the season.

