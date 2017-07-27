Brugman (neck) went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Oakland's loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The rookie center fielder sat out the last three games with neck stiffness, but the two-hit effort seems to indicate that there is no problem on that front anymore. Brugman is now slashing .255/.341/.318 on the season and he will likely continue to be the Athletics' primary center fielder for the remainder of the season.