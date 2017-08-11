Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Sent back to Triple-A Nashville
Brugman was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Brugman will head back down to Nashville after earning his first major-league promotion in early June, while Boog Powell gets the opportunity to show off his skills with the A's. Throughout the course of 48 games, Brugman slashed .266/.346/.343 with three home runs and 12 RBI. Although he's shown the ability to hold his own in the batter's box, the 25-year-old has only collected three hits in 17 at-bats this month, and will look to work things out at the Triple-A level before rejoining the A's in a couple weeks.
