Brugman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

This marks the second game in a row that Brugman will watch from the bench, which is somewhat surprising given that a right-hander is on tap to pitch for Toronto. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that he's dealing with some neck soreness, and although it's unclear when the issue cropped up, it's likely the reason why he sat out Monday as well. The rookie outfielder is 10-for-29 over the past 14 games, so it comes at a very poor time for him. Nonetheless, Rajai Davis will take his place in center field for the evening and will likely do so until he's back to full health.