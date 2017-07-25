Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Sits for second straight game
Brugman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Brugman is dealing with some neck soreness, and although it's unclear when the issue cropped up, it's likely the reason why he sat out Monday as well. The rookie outfielder is 10-for-29 over the past 14 games, so it comes at a very poor time for him. Nonetheless, Rajai Davis will take his place in center field for the evening and will likely do so until Brugman's back to full health.
