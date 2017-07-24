Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Sitting out against lefty Monday
Brugman is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.
In an effort to get more right-handed bats in the lineup for the matchup with Blue Jays southpaw Francisco Liriano, Athletics manager Bob Melvin will move Brugman and catcher Bruce Maxwell to the bench, opening up starts for right-handed hitters Rajai Davis and Josh Phegley, respectively. The Athletics have made a habit of limiting Brugman's exposure to lefty pitching since his promotion to the big leagues, with the rookie logging just 15 plate appearances against them, compared to 111 versus right-handers.
