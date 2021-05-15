site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Absent from Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Lowrie is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins.
Lowrie had started each of the Athletics' last five games, but he hit just .118/.211/.176 across 19 plate appearances in that span. Tony Kemp will take over at second base and hit eighth.
