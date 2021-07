Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI against Texas on Saturday.

Lowrie, who served as the designated hitter for the fourth straight game, doubled and homered off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz, the latter a solo blast in the fourth inning that gave the A's a 3-2 lead. The 37-year-old Lowrie is riding a five-game hitting streak and has put together multi-hit performances in five of his last eight.