Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another pair of two-baggers Wednesday
Lowrie went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The veteran continues to wield a hot bat to open June, with Wednesday's production bringing his average to an even .300 over the first five games of the month. Lowrie has also racked up 27 extra-base hits (17 doubles, one triple, nine home runs) overall in his first 269 plate appearances, and his .299 average, .364 on-base percentage and 72 hits all serve as team-high figures.
