Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another three-hit night Saturday
Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a 10-8 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
Lowrie has seemingly availed himself of a fountain of youth, as he's gotten the season off to a torrid start. Factoring in Saturday's production, he now has a quartet of three-hit efforts and has his season line up to an impressive .339/.397/.532 over his first 68 plate appearances. The 33-year-old has also been one of the Athletics' most reliable run producers, as his 12 RBI draw him even with Matt Chapman for the team lead.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rips third homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Homers again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Stays hot in loss to Halos•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Plates go-ahead run in Monday's win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Struggling at plate early•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...