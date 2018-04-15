Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another three-hit night Saturday

Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a 10-8 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Lowrie has seemingly availed himself of a fountain of youth, as he's gotten the season off to a torrid start. Factoring in Saturday's production, he now has a quartet of three-hit efforts and has his season line up to an impressive .339/.397/.532 over his first 68 plate appearances. The 33-year-old has also been one of the Athletics' most reliable run producers, as his 12 RBI draw him even with Matt Chapman for the team lead.

