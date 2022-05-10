Lowrie (back) will serve as Oakland's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie remained on the bench for the fourth game in a row in the Athletics' 6-0 loss in the earlier contest due to a sore lower back, but manager Mark Kotsay said in advance of the doubleheader that the 37-year-old was available in a pinch-hitting capacity. The veteran will now get a chance to put an end to his absence in Game 2 and should fill a part-time role for Oakland moving forward.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not playing against lefty in Game 1•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Won't start due to back issue•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Lands on COVID-19 injured list•