Lowrie (back) will serve as Oakland's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie remained on the bench for the fourth game in a row in the Athletics' 6-0 loss in the earlier contest due to a sore lower back, but manager Mark Kotsay said in advance of the doubleheader that the 37-year-old was available in a pinch-hitting capacity. The veteran will now get a chance to put an end to his absence in Game 2 and should fill a part-time role for Oakland moving forward.