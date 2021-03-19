Lowrie, who went 0-for-8 with a walk in his first four Cactus League games, is 3-for-6 with two doubles, a solo home run and three runs overall in his last two exhibitions.

The veteran left the yard Tuesday against Madison Bumgarner in the loss to the Diamondbacks. which Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports marked the first hit of any kind for Lowrie in a major-league game since September 29, 2018. Manager Bob Melvin had consistently praised the balance of the switch-hitting Lowrie's swings from either side of the plate all spring, and the last two games, the ball is starting to fall in. Gallegos adds that Lowrie's latest surge is not only helping him secure a roster spot as a likely platoon mate of Tony Kemp's at second base, but it's also strengthening his candidacy to hit No. 2 in the order.