Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Blasts eighth homer against Mariners

Lowrie homered and drove in a pair in a 2-for-4 game Wednesday against Seattle.

Lowrie homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season to bring his batting line up to a lofty .341/.396/.618. His 1.014 OPS leads all second basemen as he is showing his resurgent 2017 was no fluke. The bigger question, as always, will be if he can stay healthy -- Lowrie missed over a full season's worth of games between 2015 and 2016.