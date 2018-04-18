Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Blasts fifth homer on 34th birthday
Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 10-2 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
Lowrie's torrid start to the season seemingly has no bounds, as he's now generated seven multi-hit efforts over his last 12 games. The 34-year-old has all five of his homers over the last 10 games, as well, leading to an impressive .351/.407/.595 line over his first 81 plate appearances.
