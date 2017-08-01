Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Comes through with multi-hit effort in win
Lowrie went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Monday's 8-5 win over the Giants.
A subject of trade rumors earlier in the summer, Lowrie made through the trade deadline with the Athletics and commemorated it by posting his first three-hit effort since July 5. The veteran strung together a modest three-game hit streak to finish July, and despite hitting .220 during the month overall, remains on pace to post his best batting average since 2013. Lowrie's 10 home runs and slugging percentage (.440) are also his best figures in those respective categories since that campaign,
