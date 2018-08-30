Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Continues producing in loss

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Lowrie was quiet offensively over the first two contests of the series (0-for-6), but he bounced back with a productive day at the plate in the finale. The veteran continues to sport a solid season line (.274/.358/.474), and he's now struck out just once in his last 38 plate appearances (nine games).