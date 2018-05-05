Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Continues scorching hot start

Lowrie went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Oakland's 6-4 victory over Baltimore on Friday.

Just another day at the office for one of the hottest hitters in baseball, as Lowrie is now hitting .356 with a 1.019 OPS, eight home runs and a league-leading 31 RBI through 132 at-bats following his latest multi-hit performance. It stands to reason that he'll calm down eventually, but for now, the sample size keeps getting larger and Lowrie just continues to rake. Keep making the most of this ridiculous hot streak.