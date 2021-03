Manager Bob Melvin said Lowrie (knee) could appear in a game as early as Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old has been facing live pitching throughout the past week and is running the bases Sunday. Lowrie has appeared in only nine major-league games over the past two seasons while dealing with numerous injury, and he figures to require a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of cracking Oakland's Opening Day roster.