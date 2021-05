Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Lowrie capped off the scoring with a ninth-inning home run off Raisel Iglesias with two outs Friday. This was his first home run since April 24. The 37-year-old had his first multi-hit game since May 7, a span of 10 games where he went 4-for-32. In 170 plate appearances, he is slashing .255/.329/.405 with four home runs, 25 RBI and 19 runs.