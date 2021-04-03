Lowrie is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie started the first two games of the year, a very positive sign after he missed most of the last two seasons while battling multiple injuries. He looked good, going 2-for-6 with a pair of walks. Oakland will still be looking to manage his workload carefully, so it's no surprise to see him sit Saturday, with Tony Kemp taking over at second base.
