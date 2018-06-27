Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Delivers clutch hit Tuesday

Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Lowrie tagged a solo homer in the fifth and delivered a go-ahead RBI single off of Tigers' closer Shane Greene in the ninth inning of Tuesday's comeback victory. The veteran second baseman raised his average from .279 to .288 with the four-hit effort. His 2018 campaign is materializing into a second-consecutive strong offensive season for the the 34-year-old.