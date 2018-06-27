Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Delivers clutch hit
Lowrie went 4-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
Lowrie tagged a solo homer in the fifth and delivered a go-ahead RBI single off Tigers closer Shane Greene in the ninth inning of Tuesday's comeback victory. The veteran second baseman raised his average from .279 to .288 with the four-hit effort. His 2018 campaign is materializing into a second consecutive strong offensive season for the the 34-year-old.
