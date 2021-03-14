Lowrie, playing his second game in the field this spring Friday against the Padres, made two impressive defensive plays at second base, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old's mobility and range are a topic of considerable scrutiny this spring, considering Lowrie logged just eight plate appearances over the last two seasons due to significant knee problems. Consequently, his ability to make an off-balance throw on the run for a putout Friday carried more weight than such a play normally might and served as another sign for manager Bob Melvin the veteran may be ready to step into at least a platoon role in 2021. "It's really more about how healthy his legs look, and he's getting some pretty good swings with nothing to show for it," Melvin Said. "But to be able to make good plays like that when you haven't been on the field for a while, I know makes him feel good."