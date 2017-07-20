Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Doubles, scores in Wednesday's win

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

The veteran infielder produced his first multi-hit effort since July 6, which also marked the last time he'd notched a two-bagger. After an impressive first three months of the season, Lowrie has had a rough landing in July, slashing .186/.226/.271 with just three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) and a .218 wOBA over 62 plate appearances. However, Lowrie's line-drive rate (25.0 percent) and hard-contact rate (32.5 percent) over that span remain relatively in line with those of previous months, so his current .256 BABIP since July 1 may be the primary culprit with respect to his unsightly numbers.