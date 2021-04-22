Lowrie went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 13-12, extra-innings win over Minnesota.

The doubles were the fifth and sixth of 2021 for Lowrie, who's now hitting .323 with 14 RBI in 62 at-bats. Injuries limited the second baseman to seven hitless at-bats in his two years with the Mets and appeared to have derailed his career, but he's enjoyed unprecedented success early in the new season and has been an offensive catalyst during Oakland's 11-game winning streak. Lowrie also has benefited from hitting in front of the red-hot Matt Olson, yet another factor making the veteran infielder a formidable fantasy asset.