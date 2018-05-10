Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in only run Wednesday

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Lowrie's sixth-inning two-bagger plated Matt Joyce, snapping a scoreless tie. It ultimately served as the only run of the night for the Athletics, who were done in by another stellar Gerrit Cole effort. Lowrie shows no signs of tapering off from a scorching hot start to his season, as he's hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five RBI, four walks and three runs over his first eight games of May.