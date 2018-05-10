Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in only run Wednesday
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Lowrie's sixth-inning two-bagger plated Matt Joyce, snapping a scoreless tie. It ultimately served as the only run of the night for the Athletics, who were done in by another stellar Gerrit Cole effort. Lowrie shows no signs of tapering off from a scorching hot start to his season, as he's hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, five RBI, four walks and three runs over his first eight games of May.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Continues scorching hot start•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Blasts eighth homer against Mariners•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep in loss•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hits two-run triple in win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...