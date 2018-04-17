Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three more Monday

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with three RBI from a fielder's choice groundout and a two-run single in an 8-1 win over the White Sox on Monday.

The 33-year-old has been the most dangerous hitter in the Athletics lineup in the early going, as he now leads the team in RBI (17), OBP (.403) and hits (24). Lowrie has been especially lethal over the last five games, posting a trio of multi-hit efforts and driving in 10 of his 17 runs on the season over that span.