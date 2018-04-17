Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three more Monday
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with three RBI from a fielder's choice groundout and a two-run single in an 8-1 win over the White Sox on Monday.
The 33-year-old has been the most dangerous hitter in the Athletics lineup in the early going, as he now leads the team in RBI (17), OBP (.403) and hits (24). Lowrie has been especially lethal over the last five games, posting a trio of multi-hit efforts and driving in 10 of his 17 runs on the season over that span.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep in win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another three-hit night Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rips third homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Homers again Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Stays hot in loss to Halos•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Wednesday•
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...