Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's extra-inning loss at Tampa Bay.

The veteran infielder opened the scoring with a three-run shot to right during the first frame, but the lead only lasted an inning for Oakland. Tuesday marked only Lowrie's second start through five games this season, and he's gone 3-for-8 with a home run and four RBI in those two contests.