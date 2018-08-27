Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three
Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and a solo home run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Lowrie pushed his monthly average to an even .300 while extending his hitting streak to six games in the process. The veteran has a pair of homers and five RBI over that stretch, and his efforts this month have represented an excellent rebound from a forgettable July. Lowrie managed a paltry .188 average last month, but he's put himself right back in the fantasy conversation while establishing a new career high in RBI for the season (82) during August.
-
