Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Enjoying power surge in '18

Lowrie, who went 1-for-5 with a go-ahead solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Monday, is now just two homers short of equaling the 14 he hit last season in 308 additional plate appearances.

Lowrie began the season like a house afire, and his average sat at .340 as recently as May 13. While that figure has since plummeted 61 points to .279, Lowrie continues to impressively square up on the ball. The veteran has slugged three round trippers over his last seven games, and he's compiled 34 extra-base hits (21 doubles, one triple, 12 homers) over 77 contests. The production is largely a result of a bump in hard contact, as Lowrie's 38.6 percent figure in that category is his best since his 2010 campaign with the Red Sox.